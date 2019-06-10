4 Killed, 3 Injured As Car Rams Group Of People In Uttar Pradesh

Surendra (32) from Pratapgarh, Dharmendra (40) from Haryana, and Bhikam (50) and Mahesh (60) from Delhi were killed in the accident.

Cities | Updated: June 10, 2019 20:05 IST
Three persons died on the spot and the fourth succumbed to injuries at a hospital. (Representational)


Mathura: 

Four persons were killed and three others injured when a speeding car rammed into a group of people standing along the Yamuna Expressway, police said. 

Three persons died on the spot and the fourth died due to his injuries at a hospital, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Aditya Kumar Shukla, said.

The injured were given first aid and discharged, he said.

Surendra (32) from Pratapgarh, Dharmendra (40) from Haryana, and Bhikam (50) and Mahesh (60) from Delhi were killed in the accident.

The car of the driver has been arrested, the SP added. 

