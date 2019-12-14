4 Dead After Car Falls In Haryana Canal

Police said that the victims were on their way to attend a marriage function (Representational)

Four people died after their car fell into the Munak canal in Haryana's Sonipat district today, a police official said.

Among those who died on the spot were two men, a woman and a girl, the officer at the Sonipat Sadar police station said over the phone.

He said the victims were on their way from Gohana to Palwal to attend a marriage function when the incident took place.

"There was no protective railing where the car fell into the canal. Bodies have been fished out," he said, adding that the driver may have fell asleep, leading to the accident.

Further investigation is on, he said.