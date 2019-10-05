4 Dead, 3 Injured As Van Hits Passengers Waiting For Bus In Jharkhand

The incident occurred when the people were standing by the roadside. (Representational)

Four persons were killed and three others were injured when a pickup van hit them on Saturday while they were waiting for a bus in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said.

The incident occurred when the people were standing by the roadside, waiting for a bus, at Jamjori village under Masala police station limits, YS Ramesh, a senior police official. The four persons, including two women, all from Jamjori, died on the spot, he said.

The injured -- two women and a boy, also from Jamjori -- have been admitted to the Dumka Sadar Hospital, another police official said.

Their condition is stated to be serious. The driver of the pickup van has been taken into custody. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

