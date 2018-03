A 35-year-old man was seriously injured when a person attacked him with a sword in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.The man sustained injuries on his neck and head in the attack by an 18-year-old person near Radhaur Mor on Sitamarhi-Sursand highway, a police officer said.Sitamarhi District Magistrate Rajiv Roshan said the victim's condition is stated to be serious, and he has been referred to Sadar hospital after administering first aid at a nearby clinic. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, he said.Irate locals later set the attacker's house on fire in Adalpur village, the DM said, adding that, the "situation was under control".