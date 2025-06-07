Advertisement
Stray Dogs Kill 13-Year-Old In Bihar, Gnaw Face Till Only Bones Are Visible

The attack was so severe that the dogs bit his face and chewed the skin, leaving skeletons visible, the police said

Read Time: 2 mins
Stray Dogs Kill 13-Year-Old In Bihar, Gnaw Face Till Only Bones Are Visible
The 13-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A 13-year-old boy was fatally attacked by stray dogs in Samastipur, Bihar, while walking with villagers. Angered by police inaction, locals protested, recalling a previous dog attack. Residents fear for their children's safety due to ongoing stray dog issues.
New Delhi:

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of stray dogs in Bihar's Samastipur district.

The attack was so severe that the dogs bit his face and chewed the skin, leaving skeletons visible, the police said.

The boy's father, Santosh Paswan, told the police that they were with a group of villagers walking to a place of worship. The boy was walking some distance behind them.

Seeing him alone, the stray dogs dashed towards him and attacked him suddenly, the police said. The boy died by the time the people managed to chase the stray dogs away, they said.

Angry villagers blocked the main road at the village and alleged the police came late. They shouted slogans and demanded compensation for the family of the child.

A month ago, a girl was severely injured in an attack by 15-20 stray dogs in the same area. She was killed while being taken to a hospital.

The villagers alleged they have complained to the authorities many times, but no action has been taken.

Two days after the incident last month, the community health centre in-charge wrote to the animal husbandry department demanding to catch the stray dogs, but the department has not taken any action till now, the villagers alleged.

They said they are scared to send out their children to play after the two incidents.

Samastipur, Bihar Dog Attack, Stray Dog
