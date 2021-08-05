30-Year-Old Delhi Woman Dies During Trek In Pune

Pune: By the time she was brought out of the gorge, she had died, police said (Representational).

A 30-year-old woman from Delhi died after falling into a gorge off the hill fort of Jivdhan in Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Ruchika Seth, the victim, had recently completed her doctoral research from the Inter-University Centre of Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune, said a police official.

"Recently she traveled to Mumbai from Delhi with her brother. While the brother stayed in Mumbai, she, one of her friends and a couple rode on motorbikes to the Nane Ghat range," said inspector Vikas Jadhav of Junnar police station.

They stayed at a hotel. On Wednesday early morning, they trekked to the Jivdhan fort and while coming down Ms Seth slipped and fell into a gorge, he said.

By the time her friends brought her out from the gorge with the help of locals, she had succumbed to her injuries, the police officer said.

"The family has been informed and they are on their way to Pune," he said.

