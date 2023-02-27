3 Killed As Delhi-Bihar Double Decker Bus Overturns In UP's Mathura

The bus accident victims are yet to be identified. (File)

Three passengers were killed and 17 injured when a Bihar-bound double decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the bus coming from Delhi hit a road divider and overturned.

"While bodies of the victims were sent for postmortem, the injured were rushed to the district hospital," Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

The victims are yet to be identified.

Chief Medical Superintendent, district hospital, Mathura, Dr Mukund Bansal, said the injured passengers were brought to the hospital around midnight on Sunday and six of those seriously injured were referred to the SN Medical College in Agra.

