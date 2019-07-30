3 Kanwariyas Crushed Under Truck, 7 Injured In Haryana

Three kanwariyas were killed and seven injured in Hisar. (Representative image)

Three kanwariyas were killed and seven injured after they came under a speeding truck near the Hisar-Chandigarh road, police said this morning.

A group of kanwariyas, who are Shiva devotees, were returning from Gangotri in Uttarakhand when the accident occurred at 1 am, police said.

The kawariyas, who were on motorcycles, were about to reach their home when a truck hit them from behind. Three of them were killed on the spot, the police said.

The victims were identified as Rahul (18), Raj Singh (28) and Rohtash (21).

The injured were admitted to a private hospital and the condition of some of them was stated to be critical, the police said.

Police said the truck driver fled the spot after the incident. A case has been registered in this regard.

Kanwariyas visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of the Ganga during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan.

This year, the kanwar yatra began on July 17.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.