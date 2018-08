The condition of three was stated to be serious (File)

At least 27 persons including 14 children were injured when gas balloons burst inside a CRPF camp in Durgapur in Burdwan West district during a programme, an official of the paramilitary force said.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 pm inside the camp at Amarabati area of the city, CRPF Director General Vinay K Singh said.

He said 27 people including 14 children were injured and they were taken to a private hospital.

The condition of three was stated to be serious, the Mr Singh said.