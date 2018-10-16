25 Injured As Bus Falls Into Rivulet In Odisha

Six of the passengers were seriously injured in the accident. (Representational)

At least 25 people were injured after a bus fell into a rivulet from a bridge in Malkangiri district of Odisha, police said. The bus carrying about 40 passengers from Jeypore in Koraput district was on its way to Balimela in Malkangiri. Police have arrested the driver.

The driver lost balance and the bus fell into the rivulet from a bridge. BSF personnel from a nearby camp and policemen rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation, he said.

The injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Mathili, Khairput and Govindpalli. Six of them with serious injuries were later shifted to hospitals in Koraput and Malkangiri.