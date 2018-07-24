24-Year-Old Woman Raped In Moving Car In Uttar Pradesh

According to a complaint filed by the victim, two of the four accused raped her at gunpoint (File)

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in a moving car in Jalalabad area, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the victim along with her mother was going to the district jail to meet her brother, a rape accused. Four men in a car came and offered them a lift, said SP Kirit Rathore said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, two of the four accused raped her at gunpoint.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim, who has been sent for a medical examination, Mr Rathore said.