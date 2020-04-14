2 Women Found Hanging From 2 Trees In Telangana, Cops Suspect Suicide

A post-mortem would establish the exact cause of the child's death: Police

Two women allegedly committed suicide and the daughter of one of them was poisoned to death, the police said on Monday.

Both the women, married and aged around 25, were found hanging from two trees in Medchal district by local residents who informed the police.

The girl, aged 5, was found dead near the women's bodies, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the women hailed from Karimnagar town and the girl-child was daughter of one of the women, a senior police official said.

The police, quoting the husbands of the women, said that on last Thursday, both the women went to their homes late after collecting foodgrains distributed in view of the ongoing lockdown.

Their husbands apparently scolded them for being late, the police said. This could have forced the two to the extreme step, and one of them would have given the girl child a soft drink laced with pesticide, the police said.

However, a post-mortem would establish the exact cause of the child's death, they added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)