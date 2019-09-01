2 Women Allegedly Gang-Raped By 6 Men In Rajasthan

The incident took place ina village in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district. (Representational)

Two Dalit women have alleged that they were raped by six men at a function in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, the police said on Sunday.

The women told police that they had gone to cook food at a village event on Friday, when they were raped by six men.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pratapsingh Dudi said a case has been registered after a complaint by the women. A case has been registered against the accused under the SC/ST Act

The police said that medical examination of the women has been conducted and search is on to arrest the accused.

