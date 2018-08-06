2 Thane Men Take Minor Out On 'Friendship Day', Allegedly Gang-Rape Her

An accused is into fish hatchery business, while the other is a college student (File)

Two Thane men took a 16-year-old girl - who was known to them - out to celebrate "Friendship Day" on Sunday, and allegedly gang-raped her, the police said on Monday. The accused, aged 18 and 22, took the survivor on a two-wheeler to an abandoned room, near a fish hatchery in Dombivili, and allegedly committed the crime.

The duo approached the girl on Sunday and asked her out to celebrate the Friendship Day. Since the teenager was known to them, she went out, said Inspector VM Pawar of the Dombivili police station, adding both were arrested.

The accused warned her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. They later dropped her near her home, he said.

The survivor lodged a complaint with the Dombivili police station following which the two were arrested, said the official.

One of the accused, who is 22, is into fish hatchery business, while the other is a college student, he said.

They were booked under the IPC section 376D (gangrape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Pawar added.

