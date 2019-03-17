2 Men Playing PUBG Killed By Train In Maharashtra, Says Police

Two young men who were apparently engrossed in playing online game PUBG died after they were mowed down by a train in Maharashtra's Hingoli, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened yesterday evening at a bypass in Hingoli.
Police said Nagesh Gore (24) and Swapnil Annapurne (22) were playing PUBG near the railway tracks. They were run over the Hyderabad-Ajmer train.
Police said their bodies were found late at night by locals residing in the area.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG, is an online multi-player game of South Korean origin. Experts claim PUBG is highly addictive and may give rise to violent behaviour in those playing the game.
Police said a report of accidental death has been filed in the matter.
