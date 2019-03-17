2 Men Playing PUBG Killed By Train In Maharashtra, Says Police

Police said their bodies were found late at night by locals residing in the area. (FILE PHOTO)

Two young men who were apparently engrossed in playing online game PUBG died after they were mowed down by a train in Maharashtra's Hingoli, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened yesterday evening at a bypass in Hingoli.

Police said Nagesh Gore (24) and Swapnil Annapurne (22) were playing PUBG near the railway tracks. They were run over the Hyderabad-Ajmer train.

Police said their bodies were found late at night by locals residing in the area.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG, is an online multi-player game of South Korean origin. Experts claim PUBG is highly addictive and may give rise to violent behaviour in those playing the game.

Police said a report of accidental death has been filed in the matter.

