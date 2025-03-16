Video: Cab Driver In Hyderabad Caught Playing PUBG While Driving, Sparks Outrage

A concerning video has surfaced on social media showing a cab driver in Hyderabad playing PUBG on his phone while driving, sparking widespread concern for passenger safety. The footage, captured by a passenger in the back seat, reveals the driver operating the vehicle with one hand while holding his phone in the other.

At times, the driver is seen using both hands to play the game, struggling to maintain focus on the road. Despite the passenger's warnings about the risks of an accident, the driver allegedly ignored the concerns and continued playing. The alarming incident has raised serious questions about the safety of ride-hailing services and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such reckless behaviour.

The video was posted on Reddit with a sarcastic caption that read, "Cab Drivers multitasking!"

Watch the video here:

The video has ignited a fierce online debate, with many social media users expressing outrage and alarm over the cab driver's reckless behaviour. Since being posted on Reddit six days ago, the footage has sparked a wave of concern about passenger safety and the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents.

One user wrote, "There is no revive option in real life." Another commented, "The courage of the passenger to still sit in the car filming him."

"If it were me, I'd give him a clear warning. If he didn't stop, I'd have reported him to a traffic cop. This is too much," a third wrote.

A fourth added, "I can't even walk properly while looking at my phone. How is he playing a game and driving at the same time?" A fifth user said, "How is this even allowed? Where are the traffic police when you need them?"

Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.