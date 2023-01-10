2 Killed In Bike-Truck Collision Amid Dense Fog In UP

The injured was rushed to the hospital and his condition is now stable, said police. (Representational)

Two men were killed and one was injured when a motorcycle was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia amid dense fog, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night on the Gorakhpur-Ballia highway near Narla village in Ubhaon area, they said.

The victims were identified as Ankit (19) and Chandan (20), the police said.

The injured, Amar, was rushed to the hospital. His condition is stated to be serious, they said.

Station House Officer, Ubhaon, Rajiv Mishra said the bodies of victims have been sent for post-mortem examination.

