Bus Drives Flees After Accident Kills 2 In Odisha: Cops

Two people were killed and 15 others were injured when a passenger bus carrying them turned turtle near Choudwar in Cuttack on Monday evening, police said.

The injured were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the police said.

The bus, travelling from Cuttack to Angul, was carrying around 40 passengers and the mishap happened around 5 pm, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Cuttack City, Trinath Mishra, said.

"The bus was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle had swerved extreme right, and went over a mound of stacked beside the road and turned turtle," Mr Mishra said.

Two people died on the spot, he said. The driver of the bus fled from the spot soon after the accident, he said.