2 Killed After Truck Overturns, Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The truck, which was carrying rice sacks, caught fire after its diesel tank burst. The dead were identified as driver Sukhram and cleaner Irfan.

Cities | | Updated: April 05, 2019 15:22 IST
The accident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, a police officer said. (Representational)


Lucknow: 

Two persons were killed on Friday after a truck overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.

The truck, which was carrying rice sacks, caught fire after its diesel tank burst. The accident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, a police officer said. 

The dead were identified as driver Sukhram and cleaner Irfan.



