2 Killed After Truck Overturns, Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

The accident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, a police officer said. (Representational)

Two persons were killed on Friday after a truck overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.

The truck, which was carrying rice sacks, caught fire after its diesel tank burst. The accident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, a police officer said.

The dead were identified as driver Sukhram and cleaner Irfan.

