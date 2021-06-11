2 Killed, 1 Injured As Wall Collapses In Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur Due To Heavy Rain

The bodies were handed over to the family after the autopsy, the police said (Representational)

Two people were killed and one injured when the walls of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Thursday, the police said.

The incident occurred in the morning hours, they said, adding that the walls of Rambhajan's house collapsed following heavy rainfall.

Rambhajan's wife Rampati (45), niece Meenakshi (12) and son Anuj rushed to save the cattle when another wall collapsed on them, the police said.

They were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) where both Rampati and Meenakshi were declared dead while Anuj was admitted with injuries.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after the autopsy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to announce a compensation to the family of the victims in accordance with rules.