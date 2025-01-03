Advertisement
86-Year-Old Woman, Son Die, 1 Injured As Mud Wall Collapses In UP

The incident happened in the Ajuwa locality under the Saini Police Station's jurisdiction.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
86-Year-Old Woman, Son Die, 1 Injured As Mud Wall Collapses In UP
A calf tied nearby also perished in the collapse. (Representational)
Kaushambi:

A 86-year-old woman and her son died and a boy was severely wounded when a mud wall collapsed on them here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the Ajuwa locality under the Saini Police Station's jurisdiction.

Saini Station House Officer Brijesh Karwaria said Sharif, 56, was sleeping in a thatched mud-wall house with his mother, Shakeela Bano, and his 12-year-old son Shah Mohammad when a wall collapsed on them.

By the time locals pulled them out, Shakeela Bano and Sharif were already dead.

A calf tied nearby also perished in the collapse.

Shah Mohammad was taken to the district hospital, while the bodies of the two who died were sent for postmortem, Karwaria said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV News
