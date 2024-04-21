2 Killed As Wall Collapses On Wedding Tent In UP's Pilibhit: Cops

Two men Mahavir and Chandraveer succumbed during treatment, police said (Representational)

Two men were killed when a wall collapsed on a wedding tent here in Bhasuda village, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place Saturday night when people were eating food at the wedding venue, Bisalpur SHO Ashok Pal said.

Two men, Mahavir, 25, and Chandraveer, 30, succumbed during treatment.

Eight more, Mango Devi, Chhedilal, Hiralal, Guddu, Ashok, Harnandan, Shreyas and Ram Charan, are still under care.

Police are probing the matter.

