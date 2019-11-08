Maharashtra Cops Who Carried Sick Poll Official On Shoulder Felicitated

Collector felicitated police officer Dnyanoba Suryawanshi for saving the life of the in-charge.

City collector Shivaji Jondhale felicitated two policemen for saving the life of a polling station in-charge, who suffered cardiac arrest on October 21.

Collector felicitated police officer Dnyanoba Suryawanshi and Police Naik Vaibhav Girkar for saving the life of the in-charge, Jayant Dhole, in Malabar hill Assembly constituency on the day of polling in Maharashtra state.

Jayant Dhole is an officer in Ses fax Department and on October 21, he was posted at a polling booth of Malabar hill Assembly constituency as the polling station in-charge.

He suffered a cardiac arrest while he was on duty. Dnyanoba Suryawanshi and Naik Vaibhav Girkar with help of other people took him to the hospital immediately.

Both the policemen didn't wait for the ambulance to arrive and carried Jayant Dhole on their shoulder to the vehicle and then rushed him to JJ Hospital.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra were conducted in a single phase on October 21 and the results were announced on October 24.

