2 Children Die After Mother Jumps Into Pond With Them In Rajasthan: Cops

The woman had a fight with her husband and decided to take the step, say cops. (Representational)

Two children, including an eight-month-old boy, drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Monday after their mother jumped into the water body along with them in an alleged suicide attempt, police said.

The woman survived, whereas, the two children -- Samiksha (3) and her brother Anubhav -- died, they said.

Sohni Bishnoi (23), a resident of Kundki village, jumped into a pond near their house today along with her two children, sub-inspector (Chilatwana) Bhagwan Singh said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had a fight with her husband Sachin last night due to which decided to take the extreme step, he said.

On the basis of Sohni Bishnoi's statement and a complaint lodged by the family members, a case has been registered against the husband for assault and harassment.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding the bodies of the children were handed over to the relatives.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)