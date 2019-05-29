2 Arrested With Rs 5 Crore Worth Heroin In Punjab

The arrests were conducted by the Anti Narcotics Cell, Firozpur on Tuesday. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested here for allegedly possessing one kilogram of heroin with a market value of Rs 5 crore, police said.

The arrests were conducted by the Anti Narcotics Cell, Firozpur on Tuesday. The heroin was apparently brought from Pakistan to India via the Sutlej river.

One pistol, two magazines and 14 cartridges were also seized from the two arrested.

The arrests come days after the Punjab police arrested two persons in Firozpur and confiscated over 3.5 kilograms of heroin from their possession.

According to police, a team from the Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana, arrested the duo near Border Security Force (BSF) post, Ghatti Hayat in Firozpur and seized 3.560 kg of heroin and a motorbike from them.