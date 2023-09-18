2 Arrested For Stealing And Buying Idol, Crown From Jharkhand Temple

Search for the other crown and idol is on, said police. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the theft of an idol and two crowns worth lakhs of rupees from a temple in Jharkhand's Palamu district last week, a senior police officer said.

The two were identified as Md Sohail (25), who along with an accomplice committed the theft, and Upendra Kumar Seth (30), who bought one of the crowns, Medininagar sub-divisional police officer Surjeet Kumar said.

The officer said the identity of the prime accused has been established but refused to disclose his name as it could hamper the investigation. He, however, assured that the culprit would be arrested soon.

After committing the crime, the accused duo sold a crown to businessman Seth in Bihar's Sasaram, the SDPO said.

Search for the other crown and idol is on, he said.

SP Reeshma Ramesan had constituted a SIT headed by Kumar to probe into the theft.

An idol of Lord Laddu Gopal made of 'astadhatu' and silver crowns of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi had been stolen from the famed temple, located on the banks of Koel river in Medininagar, on Monday night, police said.

