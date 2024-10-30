19 Years On, Man Named In Robbery Case Arrested In Maharashtra

The Ausa police had in 2005 registered a robbery case against Karpe. (Representational)

Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have arrested a man, who was on the run after being named in a robbery case 19 years ago, an official said on Wednesday.

Mahadev, alias Prashant Digambar Karpe, was recently taken into custody near a hotel on the Renapur- Ambajogai road in Latur, he said.

The Ausa police had in 2005 registered a robbery case against Karpe, a resident of Beed district, and his accomplices. Since then, he had been on the run.

In view of next month's Maharashtra assembly polls, Latur Superintendent of Police Somay Munde directed his department to intensify action against wanted and fugitive suspects and Karpe was arrested as part of that exercise, the official said.

