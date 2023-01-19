18-Month-Old Girl Killed By Wild Wolf In Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur: Cops

The wolf ran away after seeing the villagers, the police said. (Representational)

A wild wolf killed an 18-month-old girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Chakmusi village under the Baldirai police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

The girl, Preeti, was sleeping with her family in a tent on the ground of a primary school when the wild wolf took her away, sub-inspector (Baldirai) Chandrashekhar said.

When the girl's father Sandeep woke up sometime in the night, he found that his daughter was missing, he said.

Following this, the family searched for the girl and some villagers found a wolf feeding on the girl's body, police said.

The wolf ran away after seeing the villagers, they said, adding the family members had taken the body to their hometown in Ambedkar Nagar.

Further investigations are underway, the officer said.

