17-Year-Old Found Dead On Train Tracks In UP, Family Suspects Foul Play

girl, a student of class 12, had reportedly gone to attend her coaching class. (Representational)

A body of a 17-year-old girl was found under suspicious circumstances on the Delhi-Howrah rail track in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiyya district, railways officials said. The girl had apparently been run over by a train on Monday. Her family has alleged foul play.

After a video showed a Railway Police officer using a shovel to remove the prices of the body from the tracks, which further mutilated the body, an inquiry has been promised by the Government Railway Police and action against the guilty officer.

The girl, a student of class 12, had reportedly gone to attend her coaching class. Locals informed the police that the girl was run over by a train.

Inspector GRP, Auraiyya, Avadhesh Pathak said: "We received information from locals about a body lying on rail tracks. We rushed to the spot and identified the girl on the basis of the ID card and Aadhar card recovered from her school bag lying close to the body."

The girl's family members, however, suspect a foul play. "She was neither troubled nor depressed and why would she suddenly commit suicide?" asked a family member dismissing the possibility of girl killing herself.

The body has been shifted to mortuary and investigations are on to confirm the cause of death.

The incident came close on the heels of November 1 incident where a girl, a student of high school was found dead on the rail tracks in the same area under mysterious circumstances.

She had also left her home to attend coaching classes when the incident occurred.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.