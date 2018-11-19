16-Year-Old In UP Allegedly Set On Fire By Cousin For Refusing Marriage

The girl was taken to a hospital with 50 per cent burn injuries. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district by her cousin for refusing to marry him, police said Monday.

The girl's cousin had been pressurizing her to run away with him and get married, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

When she refused, he allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. The girl has suffered 50 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he added.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl's father and efforts are to arrest the accused.