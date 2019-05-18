150 In Gujarat Booked Over Clashes During Dalit Man's Wedding Procession

The groom's father filed a complaint on Friday following which a case was registered. (Representational)

A mob of around 150 people, including 16 women, from the Patidar community was on Friday booked for allegedly stopping the wedding procession of a Dalit man in Khambisar village of Gujarat's Arvalli

district, the police said.

The incident happened on May 12 during which stone-pelting injured several people, including policemen.

The groom's father, Dayabhai Rathod, filed a complaint on Friday following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said sub inspector SF Chavda of Modasa police station.

"We have lodged an FIR today against a mob of around 150 persons. The complainant has identified 45 persons, including 16 women, all from the Patidar community. Their names were mentioned as accused persons in the FIR. Further probe will be conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police of SC/ST cell SS Gadhvi" Mr Chavda said.

"They have been booked on charges of rioting (IPC 147), attempt to murder (IPC 307), wrongful restraint(341) and criminal intimidation (IPC 506-2) and the SC/ST Act. No arrest has been made so far," he added.

In his complaint, Mr Rathod said he had sought police protection a week prior to the wedding as some members of the Patel community had warned him against the procession winding through their areas in the village.

The police, on May 11, asked the Patel community members to cooperate, but Mr Rathod alleged that his son's procession was eventually blocked at three different places. When the procession was stopped at the third spot, the police tried to convince them to let it pass but it led to a clash in which several members of the Rathod family and policemen were injured.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.