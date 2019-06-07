15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In Rajasthan's Bikaner: Police

Family members of the girl have filed a complaint against Pannaram Meghwal (21) and Manglaram Meghwal (20), both residents of Nagaur district, in the rape case.

Updated: June 07, 2019
The accused allegedly raped her and fled, the DSP said. (Representational)


Jaipur: 

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said Friday.

Family members of the girl have filed a complaint against Pannaram Meghwal (21) and Manglaram Meghwal (20), both residents of Nagaur district, in the rape case.

Nokha DSP Mehmood Khan said the incident allegedly took place on June 5, when the bike-borne men forcibly took the girl to a secluded place. She had gone to the market with her sister.

The accused allegedly raped her and fled, the DSP said.

The medical examination of the girl was done and the preliminary investigation had confirmed rape, the officer added.

He said the search for the accused was on.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been filed.

