14-Foot King Cobra Rescued From Tea Estate In Assam

The snake was rescued and released in a forest nearby.

A 14-feet-long King cobra, spotted by locals in Assam's Nagaon district was rescued and taken back to the forest on Friday.

The huge snake was first spotted by workers at the Jiajuri Tea Estate in Nagaon early on Friday, triggering panic among locals.

A local snake rescuer reached the spot and took the snake away. He later released it in the Suwang Reserve Forest nearby.

