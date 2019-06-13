13-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP, Accused Fled Flashing Pistol, Sword

The girl was raped when her parents had gone out to purchase medicines, senior police official said.

Cities | | Updated: June 13, 2019 21:57 IST
The accused have been identified as Vikram and Nikku and cases have been registered against them (File)


Shahjahanpur: 

A 13-year-old girl was raped by two men on June 7 at her home in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, the police said today.

Senior police official of the area police station Sanjay Singh said the girl was raped when her parents had gone out to purchase medicines.

When the parents returned home, the accused fled the scene flashing a countrymade pistol and sword, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Vikram and Nikku and cases have been registered against them, they said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.

