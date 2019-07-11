13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Cousin In Andhra Pradesh

In the complaint, the minor's parents alleged that the accused abused the victim, raped her and threatened her family against revealing the incident, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: July 11, 2019 02:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Cousin In Andhra Pradesh

Accused Mohan Kumar has been detained for questioning, police said (Representational)


Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh: 

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her cousin in Machilipatnam town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light Wednesday evening after Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) CDPO S Jaya Lakshmi received information about it and accompanied the minor to the local Inaguduru police station to file a complaint.

Accused Mohan Kumar (21) has been detained for questioning, Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehboob Basha told news agency PTI.

In their complaint, the minor's parents alleged that Kumar abused the victim, raped her and threatened her family against revealing the incident, police said.

The minor victim was sent to the district government hospital for medical examinations and a case registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

13-year-old girl was allegedly raped13-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Andhra Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs New ZealandKarnataka CrisisManchester WeatherIndiGoSpiceJetBudget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyAmazon PrimeHyundai KonaNokia 9 Pureview

................................ Advertisement ................................