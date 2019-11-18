12 Killed, 14 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Bikaner

The bus belonged to Rajasthan Lok Parivahan Bus Sewa.

Twelve people including four women were killed and 14 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, police said.

Earlier, the police had put the number of deaths at 10.

The accident occurred near Jhanjheu village under Seruna Police Station area when the Rajasthan Public Transport bus was on its way to Jaipur from Bikaner.

Five people died on the spot while seven others died during treatment, police said.

Those killed were identified as-- Arun Kumar, Vidita, Bhairu Singh, Dhanne Singh, Kajal, Maya, Anita, Lalit Mishra, Raju Meena, Yasin Khan, Om Singh and Koju Khan.

The bus and truck drivers too perished in the crash.

According to Additional SP Sunil Kumar, the truck caught fire immediately after the collision and the driver, who got trapped inside the cabin, was charred to death.

"Of the 14 injured people, two are in a critical condition," SHO of Senuna Police Station, Gulam Nabi Khan, said.

