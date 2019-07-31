12 Children Fall Ill After Consuming Milk At Temple In Hapur

Families, however, alleged that there was cannabis in the milk.

More than 12 children were admitted to hospital last night after they consumed the milk which was distributed at a temple in Indergarhi in Hapur on the occasion of ''Sawan Shivratri.''

The children were admitted to the emergency section of a government hospital and are stable now.

Hapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jainath Yadav (SDM) said, "There is a Durga temple where some rituals were going on. Milk was distributed to the children after which they fell ill. They are now stable and are undergoing treatment."

Families, however, alleged that there was cannabis in the milk.

Guddu, the father of one of the children admitted at the hospital said, "They consumed milk which was mixed with cannabis. Children fell ill after drinking it."

