11-Year-Old Allegedly Raped, Killed By Labourer In Dehradun

The accused lured the girl by offering her money to buy sweets. (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl was raped and killed by a labourer in Sahaspur area of Dehradun, police said today.

Jay Prakash Tiwari (32), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad district, lured the girl who was playing with two other boys by offering her money to buy sweets on Saturday.

He sent back the boys after giving them money to buy candies and made the girl stay by offering to pay her more.

He raped and killed her when she began shouting for help, Sahaspur Station House Officer Narendra Rathore said, adding, the victim also belonged to a family of labourers from Madhya Pradesh.

The matter came to light when the girl's parents lodged a complaint with the police about her disappearance.

During search operation, Tiwari was arrested while trying to flee, Mr Rathore said, adding he later confessed to the crime.

He hid the girl's body in his shanty and had plans to dispose it off later in the night.

