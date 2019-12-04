10-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By Teen Cousin In Himachal Pradesh

The accused is a Class 10 student, the police said (Representational)

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when the girl was going to school, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for raping woman under the age of 12 and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a women police station on the victim's statement, he said.

The accused, a Class 10 student, is a child in conflict with law (not completed 18 years of age), Mr Singh said.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot, the police said.

The victim's medical examination has been conducted at the regional hospital in Kullu and the report is still awaited, he said.

Investigation in the case is underway, Mr Singh said.