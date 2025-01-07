Advertisement
10 Women Attack Man, His Family Over Dog's Barking, Case Filed

Based on the man's complaint, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the 10 accused women on charges of violence, unlawful assembly, acts intended to cause harm

Read Time: 2 mins
The man and his family members were injured in the incident, the official said.
Thane:

Police have registered a case against 10 women for allegedly attacking a man and his family members after being angry over his pet dog barking in their locality here, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday at Ambivili in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

The victim, a vegetable vendor, and the accused are neighbours. They had quarrels in the past over some issues, the official from Khadakpada police station said.

On Sunday evening, the pet dog of the vendor started barking in the locality. The accused got annoyed and rushed to his house where they allegedly thrashed him, his wife and daughter, the official said.

The accused also threw stones at his house and ransacked it, he said.

The vendor and his family members were injured in the incident, the official said.

Based on the vendor's complaint, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the 10 accused women on charges of violence, unlawful assembly, acts intended to cause harm, provoke unrest and commit trespass with malicious intent, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

