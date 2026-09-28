10 Injured After Under-Construction Building Collapse Near Ambala

An under-construction building collapsed at a village near Ambala City on Sunday when the concrete slab (lintel) for the roof was being cast, leaving at least 10 injured, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Dhulkot village, where several labourers were working at the site.

One of the injured workers claimed that around 10 labourers were working on the ground level, while 15 were engaged in the casting work above.

The incident sparked panic in the surrounding area, prompting locals to initiate rescue efforts before calling the police and emergency services.

Police and senior administrative officials immediately arrived at the site with rescue equipment, and engaged in removing debris.

An official said that debris is being removed on a war footing with the help of heavy earth-moving machines and other machinery.

Police said 10 injured labourers have been admitted to the Ambala Civil Hospital, with more labourers feared trapped.

The official said they are searching for any person trapped under the debris and providing immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the accident will begin once rescue operations are concluded.

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