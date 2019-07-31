1 Killed, 20 Injured After Bank Building Roof Collapses In Maharashtra

"Few staff members and bank customers were trapped under the debris," police said (Representational)

A person was killed and 20 injured after the roof of a bank building in the district collapsed on Wednesday, officials said.

The roof of the building which houses Bank of Maharashtra's branch at Karmala collapsed at around 11.30 am, officials said.

"While some bank officials managed to come outside, a few staff members and bank customers were trapped under the debris and got injured," a police officer said.

