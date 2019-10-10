1 Killed, 11 Hurt As Truck Falls Into River In West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

One woman died, 11 injured after a truck carrying them crashed. (Representational image)

One woman died and 11 others were injured on Thursday after a truck carrying them crashed through the railing of a bridge and plunged into the Neora river in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police

said.

The incident took place at about 6 am in Malbazar subdivision when the people were going to a weekly market at Mangalbari in Chalsa, they said.

Injured persons were rescued by personnel of the Fire Brigade and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and rushed to the Malbazar super speciality hospital, police said.

One woman, identified as Gouri Mahato of Malbazar town, was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital, a police officer said.

Two of the 11 injured persons have been referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.