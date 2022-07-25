1 Kawariya Died, 7 Injured After Car Crashes With Vehicle In UP: Cops

The police said the injured were taken to a hospital and their condition is stable. (Representational)

A kawariya was killed and seven other people injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the highway in Uttar Pradesh's Meerganj, police said.

Girish Gupta (40), was returning from Haridwar with his family when the accident occurred at Sindhauli crossing in Meerganj, ASP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

While Girish Gupta was killed, the injured, including the car driver, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

