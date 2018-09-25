1 Dead After Ceiling Plaster Falls On Students In Bihar School

here were around 25-30 students in the class when the ceiling plaster fell

A six-year-old student of standard one died and six others were injured in Bettiah town Tuesday when chunks of ceiling plaster of their school fell on them in Bihar's West Champaran district.

The plaster fell on the students when classes were on at the private school in Bettiah town area, superintendent of police Jayant Kant said.

There were around 25-30 students in the class when the ceiling plaster fell, he said.

The injured school children were rushed to MJK Medical college where one of them succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, Mr Kant said.

The dead child has been identified as Vaibhav Kumar Raj, he said.

The school management tried to conceal evidence at the occurrence site for which an FIR would be lodged and action will be taken against it after the inquiry, Mr Kant said.

Police personnel have been deployed at the school, he added.