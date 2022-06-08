Video: SUV Falls Into Storm Water Pit In Chennai, Driver Escapes Unhurt

Chennai police retreived the car after hours of struggle.

A car fell into an under-construction storm water pit in Chennai's Adyar area today. A doctor, who was driving the SUV, escaped unhurt.

Chennai police retreived the car after hours of struggle.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the driver stuck in the car. The pit had been dug by the civic body yesterday for storm water drainage.



After parts of the city were flooded last year, the Tamil Nadu government had assured that there will no more water stagnation in Chennai. Residents were angry that even six years after the 2015 floods, there were no functional storm water drains.

Chennai corporation has said that it will be better prepared to handle the rains this year with the construction of storm water drains underway in several parts of the city. The civic body has said that the pits would be completed by October.