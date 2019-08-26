1 Killed, 5 Injured In Blast In Tamil Nadu Temple's Pond

The bomb squad was trying to find what led to the blast (File)

A person was killed and five others got injured on Sunday in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district when an unidentified object they found in a temple pond exploded, police said. The incident was not connected with the current terror alert in the state, they added.

The bomb squad was trying to find what led to the blast.

"A tank near the temple in Manampathi was being desilted. The workers recovered an unidentified object. They were trying to open it when exploded, killing a youth named K. Surya and injuring five others," a police official told.

The official denied any connection between the terror alert and the blast.

"We were initially shocked when we heard about the blast. But on coming here, it was clear this is a different kind of blast," the police official added.

The injured were admitted to a government hospital, he said.

