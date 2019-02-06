Robots Serve Food At This Chennai Restaurant

The Robot restaurant is located in Chennai's Mugilivakkam-Porur.

Colour-coordinated in blue and white, a team of seven robots serve as waiters at Chennai's first "Robot Restaurant."

What's fascinating about these robots are that they greet and interact with the customers in English and Tamil.

Located in Chennai's Mugilivakkam-Porur, the restaurant has become the "talk of the town". It serves Indo-Asian cuisines and is themed around golf.

The receptionist at the restaurant, a "female robot" allots the table number to the customers and also responds to their queries.

The robots, costing Rs 5 lakh each, first welcome the guests warmly and then bring meals and exotic drinks to the table.

The staff members at the hotel have been trained to operate the robots. They also stay in touch with the robot makers, in case there is an emergency or malfunction.

Kailash, the General Manager of the restaurant, said that "Robot Restaurant" has three branches in India and they are planning to open up a branch in Bengaluru.

"We are yet to name the robots. We will seek the names from the customers and also organise a name-keeping ceremony," Mr Kailash told news agency ANI.

"A tablet which has the restaurant's menu has been provided at each table. Once the customers select their choice of dishes, the order is sent to the kitchen. From there, the order is collected by the robots and they are programmed in a way that they take the order to the right table," he added.



(With inputs from ANI)