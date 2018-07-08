Robbery At P Chidambaram's House, Says Police; Family Denies Any Incident

The Congress leader's house in Chennai was reportedly robbed a few days ago. (File)

Cash and jewels valued over Rs 2 lakh have been reported stolen from senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram's house in Chennai, the police said today.

A senior police official told news agency PTI that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs 1 lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light recently.

The finger of suspicion pointed at some people working in the residence of the former Finance Minister, who has police security for his house, the police added.

He said an FIR has been filed based on a complaint and that a probe was on.

On the other hand, the family has denied that any such incident of robbery had occurred.