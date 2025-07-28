Infant Loses 5 Fingers, Chennai Hospital Ordered To Pay Compensation

The Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a hospital and a doctor, here, to provide compensation of Rs 23.65 lakh spent on treatment, besides Rs 10 lakh for pain and suffering caused after a 24-week-old boy lost five fingers allegedly due to gangrene.

The Commission held the city hospital and the gynaecologist liable for negligence and directed them to pay the compensation and also Rs 10,000 towards the cost of litigation, recently.

It said the hospital and the doctor “failed to justify the emergency nature of the procedure or explain why consent was bypassed.” The boy's premature birth was reportedly caused by a cervical pessary procedure (non-invasive insertion of a silicone ring in the vagina to support the cervix) without obtaining due consent.

The procedure led to the boy developing gangrene, and the Commission held that the premature insertion done without testing or emergency need led to complications, including preterm delivery at 24 weeks.

The baby's mother was undergoing fertility treatment, and she was 22 weeks pregnant when the device was inserted.

It was said that during post-delivery and transfer to the NICU, the baby developed early signs of gangrene. As a result, all five fingers of his right hand were amputated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)